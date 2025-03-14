Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing free diver 70 miles off Naples

U.S. Coast Guard Searching for missing man
FOX 4
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for missing free diver
U.S. Coast Guard Searching for missing man
Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard is currently searching for a man who went missing while free diving 70 miles off the coast of Naples.

The Coast Guard tells FOX 4 they received a EPIRB signal at 9:15pm ET on Thursday.

The first units to respond were out of the Fort Myers Beach Station. The Clearwater Station also responded. Air and sea units went to search the area where the beacon signal went off.

The Coast Guard says that the missing free diver is Drake Sweet and he was out on a 21 foot personal vessel with a friend. The friend reported Sweet went down and did not come up for several minutes and that's when he activated the beacon.

The boat later returned to Higel Marina in Venice but the search continues.

The Coast Guard confirmed that the conditions were calm and there was minimal wind at the time. The depth at where they were diving was approximately 130 feet.

The search is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood