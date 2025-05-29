Two women hospitalized in Naples crash, FHP says

NAPLES, Fla. — Two women are hospitalized after a crash in Naples, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it happened Wednesday, May 28 just before 6 p.m. on US 41 and Walkerbilt Road in Collier County.

A white Yukon driver tried to go left onto Walkerbilt Road, in front of a red Mustang. The front of the Mustang hit the Yukon. After the crash, the Yukon flipped and hit a light pole.

The Yukon driver, a 63-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The second driver, a 64-year-old woman, has minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.