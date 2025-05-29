Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

Two women hospitalized in Naples crash, FHP says

Posted

NAPLES, Fla. — Two women are hospitalized after a crash in Naples, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said it happened Wednesday, May 28 just before 6 p.m. on US 41 and Walkerbilt Road in Collier County.

A white Yukon driver tried to go left onto Walkerbilt Road, in front of a red Mustang. The front of the Mustang hit the Yukon. After the crash, the Yukon flipped and hit a light pole.

The Yukon driver, a 63-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The second driver, a 64-year-old woman, has minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood