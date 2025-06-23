Two teens arrested after armed robbery and assault at Naples mall, police say

NAPLES, Fla. — Two teenagers are facing charges of assaulting a 15-year-old girl and robbing her at gunpoint at a Naples shopping mall, according to police.

The incident happened on June 21 at the Coastland Center Mall, according to Naples police, who say the suspects displayed a firearm and violently threw the victim to the ground twice before stealing her shoes and damaging her property.

Joandry Silverio Perez, 16, and Ayden Thonday, 15, both from unincorporated Collier County, were arrested after fleeing to a nearby park where witnesses reported seeing them with firearms.

The confrontation began when the suspects approached the victim asking about an acquaintance they previously had altercations with, according to police. They later returned and demanded her necklace, police said. The department believes that when the victim refused to surrender her jewelry, one suspect displayed a firearm tucked in his waistband. After a second refusal, Perez allegedly grabbed the victim by her necklace and threw her to the ground.

Naples officers said the suspects briefly walked away before returning to assault the victim again. They claim Perez lifted her into the air and threw her down a second time, after which both suspects kicked and struck her while she was on the ground.

During their escape toward Fleischmann Park, a witness reported that the teens pointed firearms at her vehicle. Naples Police Officers and Collier County Sheriff's Deputies apprehended both suspects before they could pose further threat.

This incident comes amid what authorities describe as an increase in violent incidents involving juveniles in Naples, including a shooting near Seagate Beach and several physical altercations throughout the city.

The Naples Police Department is reminding parents they can be held legally responsible for their children's actions under Florida law, both civilly and sometimes criminally, particularly regarding supervision to prevent delinquency and liability for damages caused by their children.

This story was converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.