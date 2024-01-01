Two dead following hotel shooting in Naples on New Year's Eve

NAPLES, Fla. — Two are dead after a shooting at the Port of the Islands Resort in Naples on New Year's Eve.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the hotel at 3:25 p.m. and fatally shot a hotel employee.

CCSO detectives say the suspect was a former employee of the hotel located at 25000 Tamiami Trail East.

CCSO says when deputies arrived on the scene, they immediately evacuated the hotel and conducted their search, in which they were able to find the suspect deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an office of the hotel.

According to CCSO, its SWAT, Aviation Unit and Drone Unit; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission; Greater Naples Fire Rescue District; and Collier County EMS all responded to the scene.

CCSO says the identity of the suspect will be released to the public once the next of kin has been notified.

CCSO tells Fox 4 the investigation is still ongoing.

Fox 4 has reached out for more information but will keep you up to date as information is released.