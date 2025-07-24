"Triple in size": Mercato in North Naples breaks ground on plaza expansion project

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A new stage, more shade, and triple the space — Mercato in North Naples has officially broken ground on a major upgrade to its iconic Central Plaza.

Construction began this week on a project that will transform the heart of the shopping and dining destination. According to developers, the redesigned plaza will expand from Narrative Coffee all the way across Strada Place to Beeline Bar, creating a more walkable and connected experience.

“We do over 100 events per year,” said Michael McLean, general manager of Mercato. “So we’re going to add a stage to our left. We’re going to add more seating across the street, and when we have events, we’ll be able to do more events more often — and a little bit bigger.”

McLean said the project has been in the works for over a year and is in response to a growing number of visitors to the plaza.

Mercato Management

“We talked to some of our tenants and got some interest and feedback,” he said. “We also realized what’s going on with the growth in Collier County. And Mercato — we’re going on year 16 — so I think it was time to give it a little bit of a facelift and enhance it," McLean added.

Among the most noticeable changes will be the street itself. Crews plan to lower the curb and expand the sidewalk, allowing the entire space to feel more unified when Strada Place is temporarily closed for events.

Seven parking spaces will be converted into seating areas.

McLean addressed parking concerns, reassuring visitors that there’s ample room despite the construction.

Mercato Management

“We have more than 100 parking spaces than we’re required to have per the county,” he said. “We really encourage folks — especially during construction and as traffic volume increases during season — to park in the garage.”

The upgraded plaza is expected to be completed by mid-October, with a grand reveal event planned later in the month.

“We’re confident you’ll have a great experience,” McLean said.