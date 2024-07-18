TRAINING TOGETHER: Collier Fire Departments use donated downtown building for training

NAPLES, Fla. — In a high-stress environment like a fire, every second counts. So, training to prepare for any scenario is what could save lives.

However, it's not just up to each fire station; sometimes it's all hands on deck.

"We all have different buildings. We all have different valves, so everyone's getting acclimated to what everyone else has so they know how to respond to it," said Steven Kofsky, Division Chief of Emergency Management and Training with City of Naples Fire.

"They react to it a little bit more comfortable to communicate than they would if they didn't know who was coming," said Robert Devitt, Captain of Training from North Collier Fire.

City of Naples Fire, Greater Naples Fire, and North Collier Fire spent Thursday morning learning how to work together as separate fire districts because often times they have to respond together.

The owner of this building donated it to the departments so that they could train all month long.

It's 3-stories tall, so it allows them to practice the most severe scenarios.

"The building itself creates an atmosphere that is unpredictable, and we have training facilities and stuff like that and after a while they get stale," said Rusty Godette, Captain of Training from Greater Naples Fire. "The guys know where they're going and all the cracks in secret hiding spots."

It allows the firefighters to make those mistakes now before they're in a real emergency where mistakes can be devastating.

"Even though they're on duty and they are training here, as soon as they leave the training, they're in the game, and they're available for the next true incident," said Godette.

That's why the departments say if you have a building you're going to demolish, consider donating it to our first responders.