Tragedy sparks water safety campaign for children with autism in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Following the recent drowning of a 5-year-old non-verbal boy with autism in Golden Gate, local health and school officials are urging a stronger community focus on child water safety.

Jaylen Saintelien, who wandered away from home last month, was later found unresponsive in a nearby body of water. His death has prompted renewed calls to action from the Collier County School District, health professionals, and autism support advocates.

“We are gathering in unity and compassion, committed to preventing the loss of another child’s life,” said Paula DiGrigoli, senior director at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital at NCH and founder of the NCH Safe & Healthy Children’s Coalition.

According to state data, children with autism are 160 times more likely to drown than children without autism. In Florida, drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death for children with autism, according to NCH. Since 2021, more than 150 children with autism have drowned in Florida, according to data compiled by local and state safety organizations.

“Families raising children with disabilities already carry so much,” said Stephanie Nordin, mother of two boys with autism and founder of Autism Collier Resource Center.

Nordin said drowning isn’t always top of mind for families simply trying to make it through the day and explained that even the best parents will struggle.

“It’s not something you’re thinking about when you’re just trying to survive with your children with autism,” she said. “I know what it’s like to move — it’s a beast. But getting those door alarms on first, making sure you have every layer of protection, and getting support — that’s key."

To help prevent future deaths, the Collier County School District is distributing family safety packs, which Nordin said gives parents a starting point.

“In the packet is some literature and info on swim safety tips, as well as those free door alarms, info on GPS trackers for your kids, and free swim lessons,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli said the district stands with Jaylen’s family and believes prevention starts with working together.

“We can honor his memory by committing to prevention,” Ricciardelli said. “This begins by opening the lines of communication — this is the power of we."

