Traffic relief or trouble? Residents weigh in on Naples Airport Road widening project

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County is set to present an updated design for its $37.3 million Airport-Pulling Road widening project. The long-awaited plan aims to ease traffic between Vanderbilt Beach Road and Immokalee Road, but its getting mixed reviews.

The project design includes a six 11-foot lanes, a 22-to-29-foot raised median, curb and gutter on both sides, a 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side and six-foot- wide sidewalk on the east side, a stormwater drainage system, and street lighting.

Officials say it will improve traffic flow and reduce emergency response times.

The county will present the design plans Thursday in a neighborhood meeting at the North Collier Regional Park. Ahead of the meeting, some residents raised concerns about how the expansion could impact their community.

"I think if there’s going to be construction literally from Immokalee to Vanderbilt—which is right where we are—it’s probably going to have a large impact on traffic," said Ansuya Rathor, who lives in a community at the center of the project.

While she understands the county’s intention to improve congestion, she worries about the environmental effects.

"Well, I think it’s wonderful when we can have opportunities to have less traffic, so I understand the intention behind it. But I’m very big on the environment, so I always get nervous when anything encroaches on waterways, land—anything that disrupts the ecosystem," Rathor said.

Meanwhile, some also questioned whether adding two new lanes will make a real difference.

"What are you really gonna do? All you can do is expand the whole city if you want to lessen traffic. Who knows—there’s always going to be traffic, I think," said a local truck business owner.

However, others see the expansion as necessary.

Arman Allahi, who co-owns a 7-Eleven at the corner of Immokalee Road, said business owners have noticed increased congestion in recent years.

"I feel like it’s more every year. Every year it’s been expanding," Allahi said.

He believes the expansion will benefit both businesses and commuters.

"There definitely should be a road expansion because I’ve seen a lot of stuck traffic here—and we would get a lot more customers and business," he said.

The project is being partially funded by the Collier County One-Cent Sales Surtax.

The county says the design phase is nearly complete, and construction could begin as early as fall 2026.