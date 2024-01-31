Traffic concerns mount over workforce housing project in south Naples

NAPLES, Fla — Plans for a taxpayer-funded workforce housing complex in Naples are drawing traffic concerns from the community near the proposed project. While housing advocates have been praising a new private-public initiative to bring more affordable housing to Collier County, the President of the housing co-op Holiday Manor says the area cannot sustain more traffic.

The small community of mobile homes already houses over 300 residents. It is located off US 41 and Collier Boulevard on a dead-end road, Henderson Creek Dr.

"It's hard to get out, especially during the season. The traffic from Marco is ridiculous, and they got the one light out there, but it's still difficult to get out and get in," said Rick Loveday, who serves as the President of the housing association.

Other residents who spoke to Fox 4 further shared concerns about the development.

"It's already as bad as it is; a 7-story building will make it dreadful to leave during rush hour," said one resident who did not want to appear on camera.

However, housing advocates believe the need for affordable housing in Collier County is dire. "It's extremely important. We're losing our workforce, losing people every day to other counties, and the homeless population is growing exponentially because they can't afford the rent of homes, not because they can't live in a home," says Elizabeth Radi, a spokesperson for the Collier Tenants Union.

The project for the new development still requires additional approval from the county to move forward.

Henderson Creek Drive is presently not under county control. However, in a statement to Fox 4, the county reiterated that if the proposed development moves forward, it must still align with "all codes pertaining to buffering, landscaping, and open space."

The developer, McDowell Housing Partners, did not immediately respond to Fox 4's request for comment.