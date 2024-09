NAPLES, Fla. — Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old Dylan Helms.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was last seen in the area of the 5800th block of Whitaker Road wearing a black beanie, white tank top, and khaki or black pants.

Dylan is a double leg amputee in a wheelchair, and his hair might be longer than shown in the photo.

Call FDLE or the Coller County Sheriff's Office if you have any information on his location.