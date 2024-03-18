"This is where the decisions are made,": Collier workers gear up for Election Day

NAPLES, Fla. — As a heated mayoral race slows down, the work for our poll volunteers ramps up.

Monday, the day before the election, workers rushed in and out of the Supervisor of Elections Operation Center gathering their final supplies.

"Truly this is where the decisions are made," said Melissa Blazier, Collier County's Supervisor of Elections. "This is where we're electing local representatives, people who you're going to deal with on a daily basis. Voting in these local races is almost just as important as voting, for say, a presidential contest."

While the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president has already been named, Florida's registered Republican voters must still have their say.

Collier County has 67 precincts.

Susan Housel is with Colliers' League of Women Voters, and says there's plenty of work to still be done.

"Tomorrow we are going to Immokalee to open the precinct, so we just do the actual day of the election," said Housel. "We do a lot of education leading up to it, so we'll be doing education all through August, all through November, to try to get people out to vote."

Housel says she has exercised her right to vote since she turned 18 years old.

Now, she gives back to her community by making sure under-served communities get to vote, too - a tough challenge for some people whose primary language is not English.

"There are elections that have been decided by one or two votes per precinct, across the entire county, across the state, so that one or two votes can make a difference," said Housel.

Fox 4's Bella Line will be back covering the turnout of the race for the mayor's seat Tuesday night.