NAPLES, Fla. — Of the more than 200 first responders gathered inside Collier County's South Regional Library Friday, there was one retired firefighter who knew too well the power of the ability to save a person's life.

Bubba Pilkenton used to fight fires, so he knew what it was like to rush into danger and pull people out.

Mahmoud Bennett Bubba Pilkenton, a retired firefighter, was brought back to life by other first responders when he suffered a terrible electric shock at his home in Naples in September 2023.

But last September, the Greater Naples Fire Department had to save him. Pilkenton told FOX 4's Naples Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett he was doing some work at his Naples home, when he was suffered a terrible electric shock.

"I got complacent, made the connection and [electrocuted myself to death, sic]," Pilkenton said.

And during Friday's annual Phoenix Award Ceremony, for the first time Pilkenton met the people who saved him.

"I wouldn't be here talking to you today," Pilkenton expressed gratefully.

Mahmoud Bennett Pilkerton hugs one of the first-responders who helped bring him back to life when he suffered an electric shock at his home in Naples in September 2023.

There were other survivors at Friday's event, which recognized the life-saving contributions of local and county law enforcement, EMS, and the Naples Fire Districts.

"It's nice to see our survivors, that part is the most honoring part of it, but the ceremony itself is – it's nice to have a little pat on the back, but again it's just our job," said Kassie Borowski, who is a firefighter lietenant for Collier County EMS.

"This is what we signed up for," Borowski added.

Mahmoud Bennett The audience applauds first-responders recognized for their life-saving efforts at the annual Phoenix award ceremony in Collier County.

In total, more than 200 responders were recognized for successfully resuscitating 29 patients who had no heartbeat or were not breathing during a six-month period.

Collier County leaders note this success rate is notably higher than the national average.