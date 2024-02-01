THINKING AHEAD: Collier Boys and Girls Club chosen as pilot group for drug prevention program

NAPLES, Fla. — In and out of the classroom, young people are susceptible to learning. However, it takes groups like the Boys and Girls Club to promote picking the best and healthiest paths.

"We have to make sure that as much as they have to learn that two plus two is four, they have to also understand the consequences of inappropriate use of drugs," said Nick DeMauro, Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) CEO.

With the help of the Collier County Sheriff's Office, they are leading them in the right direction through a new drug prevention program for middle schoolers.

"If you look at how we're going to try and stop the Fentanyl epidemic in this country that is ongoing today, the safest and most cost-effective method is prevention," said Kevin Rambosk, Collier County Sheriff. "It saves lives, it saves dollars. And that's exactly why we want to start with our young people."

According to Rambosk, CCSO has seized more than 5 pounds of Fentanyl in the last 8 months. It is an extremely deadly drug that can be administered as easily as touching a park bench with residue on it.

"We continue to see some drugs coming into the county but we are taking it off as quickly as we're seeing it," said Rambosk.

Collier County was chosen as the pilot group for the 10-week program, which they hope will better protect their students.