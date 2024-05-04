Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

Thieves steal nearly $2,500 in gold from Naples store

'Gold Silver Naples' urges the public to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office with any leads.
Store management at Gold Silver Naples say nearly $2,500 worth of gold was stolen Friday afternoon.
Gold heist in Naples
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 22:26:22-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Gold Silver Naples staff were busy helping customers Friday afternoon when a woman allegedly grabbed an ounce of gold and stuck it in her pocket.

Store employees told Fox 4's Victoria Scott she didn't act alone.

They also said the gold bar the woman allegedly stole is worth nearly $2,500.

Assistant Store Manager Michael Yarusevich told Scott that Fox 4 is the only local news outlet to obtain footage of the reported incident.

He also said he's viewing this whole incident as a learning lesson.

"I'm taking this as a learning experience," Yarusevich said. "I want to train my team to say, 'Hey, this are the signs.' I want to have a couple policy changes, obviously, to protect our merchandise and to ensure this never happens again."

Store management urges the public to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office with any possible leads.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023