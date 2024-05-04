Thieves steal nearly $2,500 in gold from Naples store

NAPLES, Fla. — Gold Silver Naples staff were busy helping customers Friday afternoon when a woman allegedly grabbed an ounce of gold and stuck it in her pocket.

Store employees told Fox 4's Victoria Scott she didn't act alone.

They also said the gold bar the woman allegedly stole is worth nearly $2,500.

Assistant Store Manager Michael Yarusevich told Scott that Fox 4 is the only local news outlet to obtain footage of the reported incident.

He also said he's viewing this whole incident as a learning lesson.

"I'm taking this as a learning experience," Yarusevich said. "I want to train my team to say, 'Hey, this are the signs.' I want to have a couple policy changes, obviously, to protect our merchandise and to ensure this never happens again."

Store management urges the public to contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office with any possible leads.

