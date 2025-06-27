'They're just swarming': Collier County battles worst mosquito wave in nearly a decade

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Swarms of salt marsh mosquitos are hitting neighborhoods across Collier County in what the mosquito control district says is the worst wave in nearly a decade.

People from Naples to Marco Island say the bites have become relentless in recent weeks.

WATCH AS A MAN IN EVERGLADES CITY CAPTURES THOUSANDS OF MOSQUITOS ON VIDEO:

"They're everywhere": Collier County battles worst mosquito wave in nearly a decade

“Oh my God, they’re just swarming — they’re absolutely everywhere,” said Jan Rich, who lives on Marco Island.

A recently video taken in Everglades City showed thousands of mosquitos surrounding equipment. While the district does not treat that area, officials say the footage is a striking example of what’s happening across untreated coastal communities.

“We’re seeing our trap numbers hitting 40,000 to 50,000 salt marsh mosquitos,” said Dr. Keira Lucas, with the Collier Mosquito Control District. “We haven’t seen populations like this since before Hurricane Irma."

Mosquito control says the current mix of high tides, standing water, and warm weather has created ideal breeding grounds for salt marsh mosquitos, a migratory species capable of traveling up to 40 miles inland.

“We’ll see the highest concentrations near their breeding sites, but they do move inland,” Lucas explained.

One of the biggest obstacles in controlling the outbreak comes down to jurisdiction. Mosquito control can only treat areas within their official boundaries. That leaves vast areas of state and federal land — where mosquitos can breed unchecked — completely untreated.

“When I see a video like that, I reflect and think — this is what Collier County could look like in places like Naples and Marco Island if we didn’t have mosquito control,” Lucas said, reacting to a video recently shared by a neighbor in Everglades City.

There is some potential relief on the way.

Lucas said heavier seasonal rains expected around this time of year could help naturally reduce the mosquito population. And as treatment continues in local hot spots, mosquito control said many neighborhoods could start seeing some relief by mid-July.

“I hope so,” said Rich. “It has definitely gotten a strong start for the mosquitos — and they’re thrilled.”