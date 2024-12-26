THE SHOW WON'T GO ON: No NYE fireworks show in Naples comes with mixed feelings

NAPLES, Fla. — Each year, the Naples community gathers at the Naples Pier for the city’s fireworks display. This year, however, the city voted to cancel the event, leaving residents and visitors with questions and mixed reactions.

The City of Naples announced on Facebook it will not host its annual fireworks show, citing traffic concerns and limited resources for law enforcement during the busy season. The event typically draws thousands to the pier, making it one of only two major fireworks displays in the city each year.

While this is not the first time the city has canceled the New Year's Eve fireworks show, most recently in 2022 because of Hurricane Ian, many are unhappy with the decision.

“It’s disappointing,” said Donna Solimene, manager of a gallery on 3rd Street South. “I was looking forward to it, as I knew a lot of people were. I mean, beach, fireworks, January 1st—what’s better?”

Solimene and some other local business owners voiced frustration over the cancellation, particularly since the fireworks are a major draw for tourists.

“I’m disappointed because I feel it’s really great for our tourism, and I think it’s great for the locals,” she said.

However, some people, like longtime Naples resident Janine Dion, said they understand the city’s decision and support prioritizing safety.

"Fireworks are a nice plus when we can do it," Dion said. "But I wouldn’t want to compromise the safety of the community for a one-night display."

The Naples Police Department says it would rather allocate its limited personnel more efficiently across the city than stretch resources thin for the event.

Beyond safety concerns, Dion also noted the impact fireworks can have on pets and wildlife.

“It’s a big reason why animals end up in shelters,” Dion said. “They run off, get lost, and are left in shelters. So, there are big reasons why you may not want to do fireworks this year.”

When asked why the city hosted fireworks last year but opted out this year, officials reiterated increased public safety pressures, but did not elaborate on what specifically changed. The city council plans to revisit the issue in 2025.

Despite the disappointment, some residents remain hopeful.

“I’d like the fireworks; I think they’re great,” said Leslie Vega, who works at the Bruno gift shop on 3rd Street South. “But you know, we get to have them on the 4th of July. I think we just hold on, and maybe one year they’ll come back for New Year’s Eve.”