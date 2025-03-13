Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNaples

Actions

The Naples Flower Show & Garden Market is blooming this year

Annual Naples Flower Show & Garden Market colorful as ever, despite dry season
Posted
and last updated

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Flower Show & Garden Market is returning, one of Florida's largest flower shows, taking place on March 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this two-day event, guests can see floral designs, artistic creations, attend demonstrations and more. New this year, you can buy a variety of tropical plants cultivated by the experts at Naples Botanical Garden. Friday and Saturday's activities include a performance lawn from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a drop-in youth program, among other demonstrations.

FOX4 asked organizers whether the recent dry season impacted the growth of the flowers, but they assured us that they were able to overcome any challenges.

The show usually sees 2,500 people, according to organizers.

Learn more here.

The 2025 show is presented in partnership with the Naples Garden Club.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood