NAPLES, Fla. — A controversial Heart and Stroke institute was approved by the City Council on Wednesday.

The, now, Telford Building at the NCH Baker Hospital will soon be torn down to bring extensive cardiac care to Southwest Florida.

"This community is a thriving community," said Joe Frick, a Neighbor of Baker Hospital.

The community is now notified about the new Cardiovascular Institute coming to Naples.

"With those conditions, time is really of the essence," said Frick.

Joe Frick lives three blocks away and says this center will save lives.

"Having this center right here in our community where people have quick and efficient access to quality care is really paramount," said Frick.

For months, controversy has surrounded the proposal but now City leaders are on board.

Hospital leaders tell Fox 4, they worked with the city to compromise on the height of the parking garage and the building. Going from six stories to five stories. However, there is still work to be done.

NCH THE FINAL DECISION IS IN: NCH Cardiac Institute brings controversy to downtown

"We're gonna sprint to raise the final dollars necessary to fund the entire thing which will be in the neighborhood of $250 million," Paul Hiltz, CEO of NCH

Those opposed say they threatened legal action but would not go on camera to talk about it.

After getting down to the details with the city, some neighbors at the meeting were just ready for a vote.

"It's just getting kind of exhausting and I think the hospital has done a great job of responding to questions," said Mark Enger, who is for the proposed institute. "I think it's time to move on."

Hiltz says if all goes as planned, we could see the doors opening on the new cardiac center as soon as 2026.