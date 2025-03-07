EAST NAPLES, Fla. — A mural that sparked months of debate in East Naples is finally being painted over.

The artwork, located on the David Boulevard side of the new Ascent at Metropolitan Naples building, was often compared to a "Kleenex box" because of its unique floral design. Many people called it ugly, and last year, Collier County ruled it was a code violation.

WATCH AS THE MURAL GETS PAINTED OVER:

The Controversial ‘Kleenex box’ mural in East Naples is being painted and removed

This week, crews began covering the mural with white paint. Some in the community are glad to see it go.

"I don't know, it's just not what I would consider a quality painting," said one local resident.

Back in September, after all the backlash, the luxury apartment developer agreed to replace the mural with a more subtle design—a gray-and-white geometric pattern.

Not everyone wanted the mural removed. Amanda Jaron, president of the Bayshore Arts District, led a petition last year to save it, which hundreds of people signed.

"I think if we did a super muted white color, pastel gray floral pattern, it might be a nice place to meet in the middle," Jaron said.

Despite the mural coming down, Jaron says she is proud of the way the community came together to fight for the arts.

"Well, we did have an incredible response, and I'm really proud of this community for coming together and really having a voice for the arts," she said.

On Friday, representatives from the Ascent Apartment complex's parent company declined to speak on camera about the mural, but gave Fox 4 a tour of their new 15-story building. It opened earlier this year and still features some of the controversial artwork inside, along with pieces from other local artists.

Their grand opening is set for April 3.

"It's kind of a perfect location, honestly," said Troy Christiana, property manager of Ascent at Metropolitan Naples. "You have Route 41 and the Davis intersection here, and it kinda gives you access to anywhere you need to go."