'The Avenue' development takes shape as demolition begins in downtown Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Demolition is underway in downtown Naples as crews begin clearing space for a new mixed-use development at the heart of the city. Developers say “The Avenue” is now in progress and will serve as a central hub for shoppers and residents.

The 4.3-acre project, located east of Four Corners between Tin City and Fifth Avenue, will feature 50 high-end residences priced between $3 million and $8 million, along with 75,000 square feet of retail space. Developers say the aim is to create a pedestrian-friendly, European-inspired shopping and living district.

"I think this really is going to be transformative for downtown Naples," said Christine Lutz, director of new developments for the Dawn McKenna Group.

Lutz believes the project will redefine how people see and enjoy the downtown area. Plans show modern boutique shops, pedestrian-friendly streets, and even a public plaza.

“Right now, with 75,000 square feet of brand-new retail, we have the opportunity to curate a retail experience and a residential experience that is literally going to move the center of gravity of Naples," Lutz said. "You’re going to feel a different energy in a block that’s been very quiet for a long time," she added.

Lutz added that the demolition of the old building between Tin City and Fifth Avenue brings the vision of The Avenue one step closer to reality.

"As far as shovel in the ground, we anticipate that we’re going to break ground by May, and the entire construction project for the 900 block should be done within 18 to 24 months from the time we break ground," Lutz said.