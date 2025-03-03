Teen arrested in deadly Naples Manor shooting; report shows possible motive

NAPLES MANOR, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Emilly Ruiz in Naples Manor, and newly released arrest records are shedding light on a possible motive.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Gael Garcia-Castro, who is listed as homeless, turned himself in on Saturday. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Ruiz was fatally shot in front of her home on Feb. 26 and deputies had not made an arrest until days later.

According to the arrest report, Castro and a witness told detectives they were upset with Ruiz, stating that she had stolen cocaine from Castro. However, a family member of Ruiz disputes that and says she was never involved with drugs.

Meanwhile, more people added to a growing memorial which stands at the site where the shooting happened.

“I was actually outside an hour before it happened. I live down the street,” said Omar Rubio, a neighbor who lives a few houses away and said he heard the gunfire that night.

"It was around 12:15, 12:20," Rubio said. "I usually have a late-night snack and watch YouTube before bed. And exactly at that time, I heard just big bangs go off."

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities said the suspect remained on the run for three days, sparking an investigation near two local schools.

When deputies announced Castro’s arrest, Rubio said he was shocked to recognize the suspect.

"It’s actually even more sad because I know the guy," Rubio said. "I know him, and he used to be close friends with my brothers. He’s somebody that we used to have around our homes, so it’s shocking," he said.

Garcia-Castro turned himself in and was booked into the Naples Jail Center on a $100,000 bond. His next court hearing is set for March 24.