TAXES GOING UP: Voters approve tax hikes to fund Greater Naples Fire District

NAPLES, Fla. — Voters have approved a tax hike to boost funding for the Greater Naples Fire District.

On Tuesday, voted 56.2% in favor of the measure that will allow the Greater Naples Fire District to increase taxes for many homeowners in Collier County. The fire district's current tax rate is 1.5 mills. This move will let the fire district board hike it by another 0.5 mills, as needed.

Watch to see what this means for your wallet as a homeowner:

TAXES GOING UP: Naples voters approve tax hikes to fund Greater Naples Fire District

The change could bring in an extra $18 million a year for Greater Naples Fire, which they say will be used for stations, equipment and expanding operations across the 758 square miles they serve.

"Overall, last night was not only a win for our agency but the community as a whole," said Greater Naples Fire Interim Chief Chris Wolfe.

Greater Naples Fire Chief Chris Wolfe reacted to the referendum and explained why he pushed for this.

"Obviously, we're a rapidly growing community. Having the ability to segregate our revenue is key," Wolfe said. "Yeah, equipment is exponentially going up, upwards to 50-80% in some cases."

The tax hikes will go into effect in about two years. It's based on a home's taxable value.

For example, if the full rate takes effect, a home or business with a taxable property of $400,000 would pay an extra $200 a year.

Greater Naples Fire says that’s a small investment for a big return in safety.

"Every dollar that's contributed due to this or even on the normal 1.5 normal mill rate goes directly to fire services," Wolfe said. "It's not something split between beautification, landscaping or the water department—it's solely going to fire rescue services."

The Greater Naples Fire District says once the new funding is in place, their top priority will be repairing and upgrading many of their older fire stations.

Once the tax hike starts, it will be in effect for eight years.