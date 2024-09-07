TAX HIKE: Naples City Council votes to raise millage rate, see how high

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples' city councilors decided for the first time since 2020 to raise the millage rate.

Jay Boodheshwar is the Naples city manager. "Moving from 1.17 to 1.23 mills will generate about $2 million additional dollars," he said.

He says the extra money is needed for public safety. He says there are more than a million cars that travel through the city during peak season.

"Over the course of the last 10 plus years, our public safety forces have not grown. We have the same number of firefighters that we did 20 years ago, and the same number of police officers that we had 10 plus years ago," he said.

TAXES ARE UP: Naples City Councilors vote to property tax raise

Due to the influx of visitors, more first responders are also needed.

"The additional millage that council tentatively approved during the public hearing is primarily focused on raising some additional dollars to find public safety enhancements," he said.

Here is the math breakdown: For an example, if you have a million dollar home, you'll pay $60 more in property taxes based on this new rate. For every additional $1 million in taxable value, that's another $60.