SUPER BOWL WEEK: Fox 4 sits down with a retired NFL coach who won two Super Bowls

NAPLES, Fla. — Two replicas of the Lombardi trophies live in Naples with retired NFL coach, Butch Davis. He won two Super Bowls back-to-back with the Dallas Cowboys in the '90s.

Who's winning Super Bowl 59?

"I actually think that Kansas City is going to win," says Butch Davis.

As Super Bowl week gets underway, in Naples, NFL coach Butch Davis and referee Jeffery Rice held an engaging Q&A session, sharing insights and predictions for the big game.

Davis emphasized that the outcome of Super Bowl 59 will hinge on which team showcases the most innovative special teams.

"Whether it's blocking a punt or a field goal, who can get kickoff returns or punt returns to give great field position," Davis said.

Coach Butch Davis shared his insights on Super Bowl 59, emphasizing the challenges teams face after a long season filled with injuries.

"The tough part is that players can be banged up after the entire season," he noted.

However, Davis pointed out the significant advantage for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, having two weeks to prepare for the big game.

"This extra time is fantastic for the teams. It allows players to recover from injuries and get back to full strength," he explained. "They can also analyze each other's offensive and defensive game footage and special teams play. I believe this weekend's match-up is going to be outstanding."

With an impressive 42 years of coaching experience, he reflected on the unique blend of pressure and excitement that comes with coaching at this elite level. Davis recalled his Super Bowl wins with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 and 1994.

The Chiefs are on the brink of a three-peat. What does that even mean for the NFL?

"Yeah, you know what? That's a great question because I've watched all the Super Bowls, and since the Green Bay and one and two, and seen everybody, nobody has had a chance to win three, and they've got a chance to do that this year. And with Mahomes, the quarterback, he is off the chart. I mean, this guy can create things and he finds ways to try to make plays," Davis said.

He predicted a Kansas City win, citing their quarterback's exceptional play-making abilities.

"Mahomes, and I will tell you this, in all the years that I've watched, I don't think I've ever seen a quarterback that can just create crazy things," says Davis. "It's easy to hand off, it's easy to throw things, but to throw behind your back, to scramble around, throw it over your head and create a play. He can create plays. It's unbelievable. Something we've never seen."

He dives into the talents of the Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his excitement of the running game the organization has with Saquon Barkley.

"Their running back is great," says Davis. "This guy can make a lot of first downs. He can get big plays. And one of the things, if you watch what Philly is going to do, they can control the deal."

Can you kind of talk about that excitement of coaching on the Super Bowl day?

"The very first Super Bowl, that I got a chance coaching with the Dallas called cowboys, with Jimmy Johnson, and we went to out to California, and we played the Buffalo Bills. And I will swear to God and tell you the truth, Michael Jackson was going to walk out before the game, and he was going to sing and stuff like that. The jets flew over the stadium. And I swear to God, I couldn't believe I had never been in anything my entire life, as in as senior as that was, and, you know, and then obviously we got into it, and we beat buffalo, we won the Super Bowl and stuff. But it's just the Super Bowls that's coming up this weekend is going to be outstanding," he said.

He says he and his family will be watching on Sunday in Naples.

"I would love for one of the two teams to be ahead by 1,2,3, points the last two minutes of the game, and like, let's go see who's going to win," says Davis.

You want one of those nail-biters?

"Yeah, absolutely," says Davis.

Davis has a successful resume, and we dove into some of the highlight moments of his 42 years of coaching. Price asked him about his favorite moments and rings, including the National Championship with the University of Miami.

You can catch the Super Bowl right here on Fox 4 at 6:30 p.m.