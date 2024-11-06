NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane season isn't over quite yet.

As another hurricane makes its trek through the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's a little unnerving, right, because when you've been through Ian, and you've been through what it can be it's in the back of your mind," said Stephen Lynch, a Naples resident.

Storm anxiety lingers as another hurricane enters the Gulf

The busy storm season we've had is bringing up memories that aren't too far behind us.

"We felt it was a miracle and a gift, because they were talking 8-foot surges and I kept looking at our place going that's almost up to the second floor," said Tana Talley, a part-time Naples resident.

"For the most part, they were just insignificant in the amount of water we got compared to the ones in the past," said Lynch.

People in coastal Collier County said they are keeping an eye on Hurricane Rafael, especially after hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Ian brought significant damage to much of southwest Florida.

"You don't ever want to get comfortable because you don't want, especially people who live here, to go 'Oh it's not going going to happen to us, look at every time it's turned out okay,'" said Talley.

However, others say with the track headed west they do not feel any of those nerves.

"It's just another storm and how it tracks, I don't really like all of the spaghetti models, but it kind of gives you an idea," said Bill Wolfenden, a Naples resident. "Hopefully we won't get hit, it's kind of late in the season, usually hurricane season is over by now."

Although the storm is forecast to have minimal impacts on much of southwest Florida, Fox 4 is monitoring the conditions.