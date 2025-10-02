St. Matthew's House's Ben Bridges steps into CEO role

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House announced Ben Bridges has officially taken his new position as CEO of the faith-based nonprofit organization. Bridges started his new position on Wednesday, October 1.

St. Matthew’s House serves people experiencing hunger, homelessness, and addiction in Southwest Florida.

Bridges joined St. Matthew’s House in 2023 as vice president of programs. Prior to joining St. Matthew’s House, Bridges served as executive director of the Salvation Army of Collier County.

While visiting Fox 4, Bridges previewed Faces Beyond Homelessness, a traveling art exhibit honoring 10 people and their stories of hope and transformation on their journeys through homelessness. The thought-provoking art exhibit will travel to different locations throughout Southwest Florida over the next year to raise awareness of the people experiencing homelessness.