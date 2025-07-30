St. Matthew’s House thrift store reopens in Naples after crash forced 16-week closure

NAPLES, Fla. — Nearly four months after a driver crashed into St. Matthew’s House’s flagship thrift store forcing it to shutdown, the nonprofit has reopened for business in East Naples.

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of shoppers lined up outside the Airport-Pulling Road storefront, cheering and applauding as doors opened for the first time since April.

Back on April 10, deputies say a man deliberately drove his vehicle through the front of the building, smashing through glass and concrete and injuring five people. The store was forced to shut down, prompting weeks of cleanup, repairs, and permitting before operations could resume.

“We are so excited that we can reopen the store,” said President and CEO Steve Brooder. “It’s been a long time—16 weeks. We lost a lot of sales, and several people were injured in this tragic incident. But today we’re happy to be here, and a lot of shoppers showed up. The store is packed—not only with shoppers but also with merchandise," he added.

St. Matthew’s House says proceeds from its thrift stores help fund its emergency shelter, addiction recovery, and other nonprofit programs that serve vulnerable residents in Collier County.

"We have to make up for our losses but we're off to a good start," said Steve Brooder.

The East Naples location is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.