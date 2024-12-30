St. Matthew's House says rise in homelessness in SWFL brought on by hurricanes

NAPLES, Fla. — As the year comes to an end, St. Matthew's House says it saw a rise in homelessness. One of the leading reasons: hurricane displacement.

James Miller is one of so many in southwest Florida who lost their homes to a hurricane.

"I was going down Highway 41, wading through the water, chasing after my furniture and trying to get it back toward where I lived...at least get it close," he said.

Rise in homelessness in SWFL brought on by hurricanes

Losing everything brought him to St. Matthew's House a year ago. Steve Brooder is the CEO, who gas taken a look at the numbers regionally and nationally.

"It mirrors what we're seeing across the country with more homelessness, really driven by inflation, the high cost of food and housing," Brooder said.

He says there are dozens of families on the wait-list, hoping for a chance to stay at St. Matthew's.

"We saw the numbers go up dramatically with the point in time count in 2024. Collier County was up 25% and Lee County was up to 14%," Brooder explained.

According to the Associated Press, America saw an 18% percent rise in homelessness in 2023. Miller says there's hope to get back on his feet.

"They [St. Matthew's] don't charge us a high rent. You can save while you're here," Miller said.