St. Matthew’s House in Naples feeds hundreds on Christmas

NAPLES, Fla. — While many restaurants and business owners in southwest Florida paused to celebrate Christmas with their families, St. Matthew’s House opened its doors to serve the homeless in Collier County.

“It makes you feel really good to do something good for other people,” said Denise Milesky, a volunteer. “Christmas is about helping other people."

The nonprofit hosted a holiday dinner at the Campbell Lodge Shelter, where volunteers plated over 500 meals on Wednesday. The shelter was open from noon to 4 p.m. for its special holiday dinner.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT HERE:

St. Matthew’s House in Naples feeds hundreds during Christmas holiday

Zachary Miller, program manager at St. Matthew’s House, said the holiday tradition is about more than just feeding the hungry.

“Every single person here has a different story to tell, and they’re all equally important, I believe,” Miller said.

While many attendees struggle with hunger and homelessness, Miller emphasized that not everyone who came was homeless.

“Some of these guys – they are not homeless. They may serve here; they may be very familiar with St. Matthew’s House and just want to come hang out with the residents and get to know them a little better,” Miller said.

The event also serves as an opportunity to connect with those who may be seeking help.

“Others may be living in the woods, and we don’t know,” Miller said. “But when they come, sit down, and experience community and fellowship, they see there’s a big source of support here. That might open the door for them to say, ‘Hey, maybe I want to stay here and try the program you guys offer.'"

For volunteers like Rob Woolley and Denise Milesky, spending Christmas serving others is both meaningful and rewarding.

“We’ve got quite a few people coming in here; it’s very busy,” Woolley said. “And it’s a rewarding thing to do on the holiday.”

"It’s just my husband and me. Making a big dinner for two people doesn’t make sense when I could spend four hours doing something nice for someone else," Milesky added.

St. Matthew’s House continues to welcome volunteers and plans to provide meals for anyone in need during every holiday.