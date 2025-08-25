St. Matthew's House closes original Naples thrift store after 12 years

NAPLES, Fla. — After 12 years of serving the community, the original St. Matthew's House thrift store in Naples closed its doors, over the weekend.

The nonprofit works to alleviate hunger, homelessness and addiction through mobile distributions, a food pantry and other services.

However, supporters don't need to worry about losing access to the thrift store. St. Matthew's House now operates a bigger, newly renovated flagship location just a five-minute walk away from the original store.

The organization also maintains five other locations throughout Southwest Florida, ensuring continued access to affordable goods and services for the community.