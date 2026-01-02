Sold-out FC Naples youth camp introduces kids to pro-level coaching

NAPLES, Fla. — FC Naples hosted its first-ever youth soccer camp at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, giving local kids a chance to train like professional players while building confidence on and off the field.

The sold-out, two-day camp welcomed boys and girls ages 6 to 16 and was led by FC Naples’ professional coaching staff. Organizers said the camp reflects the club’s growing role in the community.

“FC Naples has really made an impact on the community, and I think this is the next logical extension of that,” said Chris Gores, director of FC Naples camps and an assistant coach with the club.

The camp focused on developing fundamental soccer skills while emphasizing discipline, teamwork and having fun. Gores said enjoyment is a critical part of youth development.

“The best part about soccer is anyone can play at any age, and having these kids out here enjoying themselves, having fun — to me, that’s the biggest step,” Gores said. “The second part is, you know, learning skills — and those go hand in hand," he added.

Parents watching from the sidelines said the experience goes beyond drills and game play.

“Hopefully that they can learn some new skills,” said Brittany Lima who put two of her kids in the camp. “And get the passion going for the game,” said her husband Vinny Lima. “Ignite that passion within them,” Brittany added.

For others, the camp was about family tradition.

Fred Bouvier traveled from Canada so his son could participate on his birthday, hoping to pass down his love for the sport.

“Playing football for me is something I grew up with. It’s part of my DNA, and I was hoping that he caught on to it — and he is,” Bouvier said. “So far, he’s liking it," he added.

Club leaders said youth camps like this one are an important step in building a stronger, more inclusive soccer community in Southwest Florida.

“Our goal was always to create a community club, and having the youth out here participate with some of our first-team coaches, doing the same drills as the professionals do and experiencing that, has been incredibly exciting,” said FC Naples CEO Bob Moreno.

FC Naples said it is already looking ahead and gearing up for future youth camps later this year.

