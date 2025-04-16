SIBLING RIVALRY: FC Naples and Tampa Bay Rowdies kick-off Wednesday night

NAPLES, Fla. — It's a family affair on the soccer field Wednesday night as two brothers find themselves on opposing teams. It's round three of the US Open Cup where either FC Naples or the Tampa Bay Rowdies will head on to the next round.

Gustavo Fernandes plays for NC Naples and Leo Fernandes plays for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. On April 16, the brothers are playing each other for the first time.

It's what you call a sibling rivalry.

"I think this is going to be a moment for our family that we're gonna remember for a long time," Gustavo said.

The Fernandes family traveled to Naples to see the game and support both teams.

"Hopefully, we can go down there and then just give them a nice beating...I'm the older brother. It's what I've been doing for most of my life," Leo jokingly said.

The Fernandes brothers say they are giving each other a hard time in their family group chat.

As FC Naples and the Tampa Bay Rowdies try to move on to the next round of the Open Cup, the Fernandes' win either way.