Should Tamiami Trail be renamed? People in Naples react to the bold proposal

NAPLES, Fla. — People in Naples are split over a new bill introduced in the Florida Senate that would rename Tamiami Trail, also known as U.S. 41, to the "Gulf of America Trail."

Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents District 22 in Sarasota, filed the legislation, proposing the name change following the federal government’s recent decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

WATCH TO SEE HOW PEOPLE IN NAPLES ARE REACTING TO THE PROPOSAL TO CHANGE U.S. 41:

Should Tamiami Trail be renamed? Naples residents react to the bold proposal

Tamiami Trail, named for its connection between Tampa and Miami, has been a key roadway in Southwest Florida for nearly a century, officially opening in 1928. Many residents and visitors who spoke to Fox 4 say they want it to stay that way.

“It’s been around for over 100 years. I don’t think it should be changed,” said one former Naples resident visiting for the holiday. “It’s a tradition, it should stay the same. Just like the Gulf of Mexico, it should stay the same.”

"It's named for what it is, it goes from Tampa to Miami and that's why it named that," another added.

However, some locals support the proposal, saying it aligns with the recent federal decision to rename the Gulf.

“I love it, I love the idea. It just aligns with all the other messaging coming out of the White House today,” said Kevin Purcell. “Really excited about it—where can I sign up?”

“I think it’s a that could be a good option. Donald Trump Drive would be just as fine," said Kevin Kelly, another support of the measure. "I mean we’re in Naples you know we’re on the Gulf, so I think it’s a good option yes."

If passed, the bill would require updating road signs along U.S. 41 and mandate that school districts and state agencies use the Gulf of America name in official documents.

“Not necessary, but you know, I’d support it. I’d support it absolutely,” one woman said.

The Florida legislative session begins in March. If approved by the House and Senate and signed by the governor, the name change would take effect on July 1.