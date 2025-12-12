Shooting at Paradise Sports Complex: One person injured, suspect in custody

Update 11:55 am
Our reporter on scene says the deputies are parked outside of the Paradise Sports Complex welcome center.
The American Youth Football Championship games are still being played. Our reporter sees 3 or 4 games going on right now, and hundreds of people are at the complex.
Original Story:
One person was shot at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Friday morning.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the person was transported to the hospital.
The sheriff's office says it quickly took a suspect into custody. Detectives are on scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Fox 4 has a reporter on the property who sees young people playing football. According to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex website, the American Youth Football Championship is being played there today.
This is a breaking news story, we will update it with new information as soon as we get it.