Shooting at Paradise Sports Complex: One person injured, suspect in custody

Update 11:55 am

Our reporter on scene says the deputies are parked outside of the Paradise Sports Complex welcome center.

The American Youth Football Championship games are still being played. Our reporter sees 3 or 4 games going on right now, and hundreds of people are at the complex.

Original Story:

One person was shot at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Friday morning.

Fox 4 Collier County Deputies on the scene of a shooting Friday morning at the Paradise Sports Complex

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the person was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says it quickly took a suspect into custody. Detectives are on scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Fox 4 has a reporter on the property who sees young people playing football. According to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex website, the American Youth Football Championship is being played there today.

This is a breaking news story, we will update it with new information as soon as we get it.