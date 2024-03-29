Senator Rick Scott speaks at Jewish event in Naples after Israel visit

U.S. Senator Rick Scott spoke at the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples on Friday where he advocated for the state of Israel amid its continued war on Gaza. The senator recently returned from a trip to Israel where he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials.

Scott met with local leaders and groups to discuss the ongoing hostage situation - emphasizing his unwavering backing for Israel as it looks to further its assault on Gaza.

The date marked nearly six months since Hamas launched its attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israel.

Gaza health officials say in its response, Israel has so far killed 30,000 people - mostly women and children.

During the event, Scott spoke with a number of local leaders in Naples about why he believes Israel should continue its invasion. He says that to root out Hamas, Israel must go into Rafah - the southernmost city of Gaza- where the UN says 1.4 million Palestinians are seeking shelter.

When questioned about Palestinian civilian casualties and his discussions with the Prime Minister Netanyahu , Scott said "any death is horrible" but reiterated his full support for Israel.

"They have the right to defend themselves," Scott said.

Additionally, Senator Scott called for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Israel reports that 130 hostages, including several Americans, remain in Gaza.