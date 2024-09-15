Sen. Rick Scott supporters question why opponent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Candidates on the ballot in the General Election are continuing to make campaign stops in an effort to get your vote.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott went to Naples where she attended dueling rallies for the Florida U.S. Senate. She spoke to Sen. Rick Scott supporters and his opponent Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

You can watch Victoria's full report here:

Competing rallies held for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Rick Scott

Collier County is Scott's backyard, so she asked Mucarsel-Powell why she made a pit stop in Naples.

"This is not my first time in Naples," said Democratic Candidate for Florida U.S. Senate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. "I've been traveling across the state. Blue counties, red counties, a lot of these issues should not be political, and they're not aligning with one party. We have leaders like Rick Scott who are so extreme."

Supporters of Mucarsel-Powell filled a warehouse in Naples Saturday evening.

Some of her key points include addressing climate change, property insurance rates, and women's healthcare.

Victoria Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell held a rally in Naples.

"I think Floridians are ready for change," she said. "They're ready for someone who's going to work on these issues."

Sen. Rick Scott supporters told Victoria Scott that Mucarsel-Powell wasted her time coming to Collier County.

Victoria Scott Rick Scott supporters held a rally Saturday.

"I have no idea why she would be here," said Rick Scott supporter Edward Carmody. "This is a Republican County, Collier County, always has been. This is a Republican State. We don't need a socialist in our state."

"It's a conservative county," said Rick Scott supporter Monica Rich. "I don't know why she would take a ride 100 miles to come over and talk to us. Rick Scott is our senator. He has been our senator. He has done a spectacular job."

Rick Scott's press team sent FOX 4 an email regarding his opponent being in Naples.

It reads:

Statement from Team Rick Scott Spokesman Jonathan Turcotte: “In a state like Florida that values diversity and opportunity for all, it’s shocking that Debbie Mucarsel-Powell would welcome a radical Rhode Island Senator best known for his membership in an all-white beach club with open arms. Debbie needs to explain to Floridians why she would endorse and condone that kind of behavior.”

