Sen. Rick Scott addresses hurricane season prep amid concerns over FEMA cuts

NAPLES, Fla. — With hurricane season nearing, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott stopped in Naples on Tuesday to talk disaster readiness and how families can stay safe, amid concerns over recent federal cuts to FEMA.

Scott was joined by first responders and local officials in Collier County to discuss hurricane preparedness and the resources that residents can rely on this season.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.

“The water is what’s killing people, so you’ve gotta listen,” Scott said. “This is a great team of people up here — they’re going to do everything they can," he added during Tuesday's conference.

His visit comes amid growing concerns about how workforce reductions and the elimination of key FEMA programs—such as the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) initiative—under the Trump administration could affect emergency response efforts.

The administration has justified the recent cuts and the elimination of the BRIC program as targeting waste, fraud, and abuse.

However, many residents in Southwest Florida are still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Milton, and some worry about whether local governments have the capacity to handle another serious storm.

“FEMA is going to be fully funded,” Scott said when asked about the recent cost cutting moves by the Trump administration.

“We just had a hearing on Homeland Security. Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, spoke. I asked her, ‘Are you ready for hurricane season?’ — and she is," Scott said.

When asked further about proposals to eliminate FEMA entirely, Scott emphasized the importance of local responsibility, while maintaining that federal support will be available.

“You’re responsible first. Then local, then state, and then the federal government,” Scott said. “The federal government is a responsible organization. FEMA is a responsible organization to the governor — that’s the way it works. I’m going to do everything at the federal level to make sure federal resources will be there. But we all have to do our part ahead of time," he added.

Local emergency officials are urging families to begin preparing now by stocking up on enough food, water, medications, and supplies that can last at least four to seven days after a disaster.

Officials also recommend knowing your evacuation zone, identifying nearby shelters, and staying alert through official communication channels.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal 2025 hurricane season, with the potential for three to five major storms.

“The truth is — it starts with you,” Scott said. “So I hope everybody will take the time… you have time.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.