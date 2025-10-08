Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
School bus involved in crash that injured one, Collier County deputies say

Deputies tell Fox 4 there were no kids on board the school bus at the time.
Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Collier County Sheriff's Office
NAPLES, Fla. — One person is injured in a crash that involved a school bus, according to Collier County deputies.

The Sheriff's Office posted that Immokalee Road is closed down in both directions from Everglades Boulevard to Oil Well Road to clear debris after the multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning, spanning a three-mile stretch.

There are a total of three vehicles involved, according to CCSO.

The office expects the closure to impact traffic until about 7:20 a.m.

Mahmoud Bennett