Salvation Army sees 175% increase in food assistance needs in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — The Salvation Army in Naples is experiencing a surge in demand for food assistance, with needs growing by 175% in the last two months alone.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace speaks with the Salvation Army:

Captain William Conley, a Salvation Army officer, has noticed the shelves being lower on food.

"As you can see, a lot of food, that's typically here, is not here," Conley said.

The numbers tell a concerning story. According to the Salvation Army in Naples, in May, the Salvation Army distributed 20,000 pounds of food, helping around 400 families. Last month, that amount jumped to 30,000 pounds, serving about 600 families, and it still felt short.

"We still didn't have enough to provide for the people who were coming," Conley said.

Fox 4.

Conley said the demographics are changing for those seeking assistance.

According to Conley, many are first-time clients who wouldn't traditionally need food support.

"These are first responders, these are healthcare providers, people who we would consider middle-class," Conley said.

The organization is now calling for more food donations and volunteers to meet the growing demand.

Max Dalessandro, a 14-year-old volunteer, hopes others will join the effort to support their neighbors.

"Come and volunteer because you're giving back to your community... and you're helping make the world a better place," Dalessandro said.

For the young volunteer, the most rewarding aspect is seeing how the assistance is received.

"Every time I hand out a cart, or say hi to somebody, they're always very respectful," Dalessandro said. "And very grateful for what we're giving them."

