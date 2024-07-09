SADDLES TO SHOW SOCKS: 14-year-old Naples girl starts equestrian business

NAPLES, Fla. — Most sports have some form of equipment or practice gear, and for equestrians, it comes down to the quality that matters especially when handling a thousand-pound animal.

"I love like the thrill of getting to learn new things on your horse," said Juliette Douros Hawk.

Douros Hawk is going into her freshman year as a Collier County student and at only 14 years old, she's an entrepreneur.

"The equestrian world didn't have things that fit to other people's needs and sometimes my needs," said Douros Hawk.

She said her passion for horseback riding came early… but she quickly realized something was missing

"I needed something that could keep all my hair up because I have really thick hair," said Douros Hawk. "At shows, sometimes, I actually use two hair nets, and it's so uncomfortable."

Along with show socks; saddles; and other colorful accessories, she is growing her business before even graduating high school.

This year, her business, EQ Pro, is donating part of the profits and sponsoring scholarships through the Interscholastic Equestrian Association to help other young equestrians follow their dreams that will pay for riding camps.

Juliette and her horse Abbey will compete at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, this August.