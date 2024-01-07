RV explosion shakes up Naples neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured and several homes were impacted from an RV explosion Friday night.

CCSO told Fox 4, they got a call at 10:16p.m Friday night. When deputies got on the scene, they said there was no active fire on Seagrape Avenue.

The explosion sent one person to the hospital for burn injuries according to CCSO.

CCSO says a gas related issue could’ve caused the explosion.

The homeowners did not want to be interviewed.

Several of the neighbors told Fox 4, they heard the boom and at first thought it was a bomb.

They also said they felt the walls of their homes shake and the explosion even caused their windows to shatter.

The Greater Naples Fire District is in charge of the investigation.