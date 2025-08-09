RURAL RECOVERY: Naples man offers hope to addicts after his own recovery journey

NAPLES, Fla. — A 47-year-old Naples woman was arrested Thursday on felony fentanyl trafficking charges, adding to her extensive criminal history of 39 previous arrests.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to a Naples man, trying to give addicts a second chance:

Naples man offers hope to addicts after his own recovery journey

While fentanyl arrests frequently make headlines, for Kevin Eddy, these stories hit close to home. Addiction nearly claimed his life before he found sobriety more than 5 years ago.

"Rock bottom for me was when I tried to kill myself but I couldn't," Eddy said.

Now, Eddy is on a mission to help others battling addiction, the same people often seen in headlines.

"Walking men through their addictions with the love of Jesus," Eddy said.

Fox 4.

He's bringing "The Good Samaritan" program to Southwest Florida, an initiative he developed while serving 2.5 years in prison for drug possession.

"This might be the last resort for some people," Eddy said.

Fox 4.

According to the CDC, approximately 150 people die each day in the U.S. from fentanyl-related causes.

Eddy's approach involves bringing people struggling with addiction to slower-paced, remote environments where they can find fellowship, discover themselves, and get a second chance at life, the same transformation he experienced.

"I should be dead, I should have been dead," Eddy said.

The program aims to provide participants with the support and environment needed for recovery.

"My father said I didn't think I was gonna see you again, and I said yeah I know," Eddy said. "He asked me if I would change anything, I said no, because I wouldn't be the man I am today."

