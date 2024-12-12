Riverpark neighbors fear more flooding, traffic from new Naples development

NAPLES, Fla. — Plans for a new development on 5th Street North in Naples have residents of the RiverPark community worried it could worsen flooding and traffic in their neighborhood.

The proposed development, located at the intersection of Goodlette-Frank Road and Fifth Street, seeks to transform an empty plot of land into a two-story building with five residential condos and five storage garages.

For the RiverPark community, which has only one entrance and exit, neighbors say the added pressure on infrastructure could spell trouble.

“My problem with this is that I’ve been flooded twice,” said James Whitaker, who lives in the community. “Any time you talk about putting in a building that’s going to be elevated above the existing area, the water has to run off somewhere. Well, guess where it’s going — into my community."

The RiverPark neighborhood is bordered by canals and the Gordon River, areas prone to flooding. Residents argue the new development could worsen conditions they already experience.

“It never flooded like this before. Now all of a sudden, 10th Street doesn’t flood—but we do,” said Debra Spencer, who lives in one of the cul-de-sacs down the street.

Traffic is another major concern for locals. Spencer also described the difficulties of navigating the already congested streets.

“We can’t even get out of our street,” Spencer said. “Thank God there’s a light, but every time I go out, I’m taking a chance. I kind of have to sneak out—I don’t just roll right through it."

The developer, however, insists the project will not worsen flooding and plans to include a retention pond on-site to manage water runoff.

“This piece of property improves this piece of property, and it will improve the immediate surrounding area around it because we are retaining the water on site,” said Mark McClean of MHK Architecture, speaking at the council meeting. “The improvement of this property isn’t going to resolve the community’s issue."

Despite opposition, the city council approved the development application on Wednesday, albeit with conditions. Additional approval is still required before construction can begin.