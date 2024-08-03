READY FOR DEBBY: FPL says it moved crews, equipment

NAPLES, Fla — Florida Power and Light says it moved people and equipment into place Saturday, to be ready to react to Tropical Storm Debby.

The power company said crews trimmed trees near power lines in Naples.

If there are outages, FPL says crews will work to restore power as long as it is safe.

"We are taking this storm seriously and we are asking our customers to do the same," FPL Spokeswoman, Stephanie Smith said. "We will continue to monitor the storm. We ask customers to keep safety top of mind."

