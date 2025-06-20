'Quicker, easier access': David Lawrence Centers breaks ground on new Naples mental health hub

NAPLES, Fla. — After nearly 50 years of service, the oldest building on the David Lawrence Centers’ Golden Gate campus is being torn down to make way for a new, state-of-the-art behavioral health facility.

Crews began demolition this week on Building A, which DLC leaders say has long outlived its usefulness. The site will soon house the Diermeier Access and Integrated Care Center — a 15,000 square foot walk-in facility aimed at expanding access to mental health and addiction treatment across Collier County.

“Right now across Collier County, families are struggling under the weight of the worst mental health crisis we’ve ever seen in our history,” said Scott Burgess, CEO of David Lawrence Centers. “It’s not an isolated problem — it touches every corner of our community.”

The new center will provide urgent behavioral health services with no appointment required. It will also include physical health care, an on-site pharmacy, and specialized programs for veterans and individuals battling addiction.

DLC founder Polly Keller said the project marks a major milestone for the organization, but emphasized that there’s more work ahead.

“I’m excited about this, but there’s more to go,” Keller said. “As long as this community keeps growing, the need keeps increasing. And actually, the need for it is even more than the population increase — because there’s so much going on.”

The project is supported by state funding and a $4 million donation from local philanthropists. In addition to providing direct care, the center will serve as a training ground for future nurses, counselors, and social workers to help meet rising demand in the mental health field.

“It represents the largest investment in mental health services in our region’s history,” Burgess said. “And it will ensure that every person in Collier County has access to the care they need, when they need it.”

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately following the demolition. If the project remains on schedule, the center is expected to open by June or July of next year.

