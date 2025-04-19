Protesters flood sidewalk outside Collier County Courthouse for “Say No to Tyranny” rally

NAPLES, Fla — Hundreds of protesters lined the sidewalk outside the Collier County Courthouse for the “Say No to Tyranny” rally.

Cars honked in support as protesters waved flags and held signs. Around 11 a.m. Saturday people stretched down both sides of the sidewalk. Many said they were worried about the state of democracy in the U.S.

Watch what people at the protest said:

Protesters flood sidewalk outside Collier Courthouse for “Say No to Tyranny” rally

"I'm out here to support democracy," said one protester. "The things that are happening are un-American. They’re un-democratic," said another. "I'm incredibly enthusiastic about how many people are showing their support," said a third.

With concerns like these growing louder, Congressman and Republican candidate for Florida Governor, Byron Donalds, announced he would be holding an in-person town hall Monday in Estero to give people a chance to ask questions face-to-face.