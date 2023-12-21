Proposed 438-room resort hotel stirs debate in East Naples

NAPLES, Fla — A proposed hotel in East Naples is at the center of a debate as plans for the resort-style hotel await final approval from the county. The proposed resort would include a pool, restaurant, bar, and convention center, boasting a total of 438 rooms.

Developers have set their sights on a location on the south side of US 41, situated between Palm and Frederick Street. However, the size of the project necessitates a rezoning effort, currently under review. If approved, the existing 75-foot height limit could be increased to 124 feet.

Local residents expressed concerns about potential strain on the area's infrastructure. "Some areas down the street here already have a problem with adequate water pressure," said Nate Danforth, a retired civil engineer who lives in the area.

Danforth emphasized the importance of responsible development. "I understand development. Sure, I'd rather not see it happen, but my biggest concerns would be that things would be taken care of, such as the access to the roadways, the traffic," Danforth added.

While some residents harbor reservations, others, like 15-year resident Daniela Shtreva, see potential benefits if the hotel enhances the community. "It's fine when it's nice and adds to the infrastructure, bringing good activities and attendance... but which kind is the question," she says.

"I want to see something that gears to the residents a little more," Shtreva added.

Fox 4 has reached out to the developer, Columbia Sussex, for comment on local concerns but has not heard back.

The county plans to conduct additional hearings on the matter over the next few months.