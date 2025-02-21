Watch Now
President Trump endorses Rep. Byron Donalds for Florida Governor

Trump urges 'RUN, BYRON, RUN!' in a Truth Social post pushing for Donalds in Florida's gubernatorial race
NAPLES, Fla. — On Thursday, President Donald Trump again making it clear who he would support for Florida Governor in 2026 to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump said. "I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024."

President Trump said Donalds, "would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida, and should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Donalds, who represents Southwest Florida's 19th Congressional District, has been eyeing a potential gubernatorial bid for months.

He sent this message out on X on Thursday: " Announcement coming soon!"

Sources confirmed to Fox News last month that Donalds had been telling potential donors and Florida political players that he intends to run for governor.

Another prominent Florida Republican who’s is reportedly considering a run for governor is Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

There's also been some speculation for years that DeSantis' wife, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, is considering a run to succeed her husband. A poll released earlier this week, suggested Casey DeSantis would be favored in the race.

