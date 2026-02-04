Preliminary election results show three new members added to Naples City Council

NAPLES, Fla. — Voters in Naples cast ballots Tuesday in the city’s City Council election, deciding three open seats on the council.

With all precincts reporting, the preliminary winners were Ted Blankenship with 16.9%, John J. Krol with 13.6%, and Scott Schultz with 13.5%. Each will serve a four-year term.

The race had eight candidates, including incumbent Ray Christman, who finished just outside the top three with 12.9% of the vote.

Voters were allowed to select up to three candidates on their ballot, with the candidates receiving the highest vote totals winning outright.

Voter turnout for the election was 38.1%. Results are preliminary and unofficial pending certification by the Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

