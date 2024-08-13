Political newcomer challenges Bill McDaniel in Collier County District 5 race

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County primary elections are in full swing, and the race for the District 5 seat on the Board of County Commissioners is underway. Ralph Rodriguez, a political newcomer, is challenging incumbent Commissioner Bill McDaniel over an issue he says has been neglected: traffic.

"There has been a lot of concern about how things have been managed, and a lot of people want a change," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez believes traffic is a major issue in District 5. He says developers have been given too much freedom, while roads and infrastructure have been neglected.

Rodriguez argues that the Growth Management Plan is making traffic worse. He’s especially concerned about the area east of Collier Boulevard. "We need to stop the amendment of the Growth Management Plan, which is hindering the traffic situation east of Collier Boulevard. The multiple communities out there are suffering," he said.

McDaniel, who is running for a third term, sees infrastructure as more than just roads and bridges. "The number one economic driver is construction. It’s our primary economic driver for our entire community, and so there is this fallacy, this belief, that you can stop development and then build roads, and then get ahead of the inevitable growth that’s coming. Well, you can’t do that," McDaniel said.

McDaniel admits there is no quick fix to traffic problems in eastern Collier County. But he believes his plans for new commercial developments can help. "If we can locate infrastructure on the perimeter of the estates so that people there don’t have to drive all the way into town to get groceries, then that’s a win for the community and a lessening of the burden on my infrastructure that’s already existent," he said.

McDaniel has so far raised $94,775 for his campaign, according to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections. Rodriguez, by comparison, has raised $3,550.

Despite the funding gap, Rodriguez says his run is more than just about winning.

"God forbid I don’t win. But if I don’t win, the fact that I got to talk to the thousands of people and neighbors that I did and woke them up to what has been happening – that’s a win for me too," he said.

Early voting for the primary election is August 10-17. The primary election is August 20.